Heavy rainfall in Dallas left cars underwater in parking garage

Overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning, people arriving at the Dallas Love Field Airport are finding their vehicles under water. Dallas Fort Worth had recieved over 1.50 inches of rain in just one hour overnight and over three inches at the airport.

According to Dallas Love Field Spokesperson Chris Perry, a drainage issue had occurred at the off-site drainage. Officials are estimating about 30 vehicles are underwater at the bottom level of parking garage A.

Water in the garage continued to rise workers are pumping out the water of the parking garage.