H-E-B wants their customers to only "buy what you need"
Please help out your fellow neighbors
Univision,Mar 13, 2020 – 05:03 PM EDT
It's called panic shopping.
Local grocery giant supermarket H-E-B made a statement on social media to their customers.
"H-E-B has been preparing for #COVIDー19 & we are in a strong position to keep replenishing shelves. Customers shouldn't panic, we continue to restock shelves. We encourage preparedness, not stockpiling – please buy what you need & leave some for your neighbor behind you."