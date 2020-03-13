null: nullpx
H-E-B wants their customers to only "buy what you need"

Please help out your fellow neighbors
Mar 13, 2020 – 05:03 PM EDT

It's called panic shopping.

Local grocery giant supermarket H-E-B made a statement on social media to their customers.

"H-E-B has been preparing for #COVIDー19 & we are in a strong position to keep replenishing shelves. Customers shouldn't panic, we continue to restock shelves. We encourage preparedness, not stockpiling – please buy what you need & leave some for your neighbor behind you."


