H-E-B places purchasing limits on certain products
They are doing everything possible to keep supplies coming.
Univision,Mar 23, 2020 – 11:24 AM EDT
San Antonio based grocery store H-E-B has announced they will be limiting the purchase of the following items to allow people to get a chance to buy the items. While the grocery store has a healthy supply chain and employees working around the clock to restock the shelves. The grocery giant also mentioned customers may notice that some products may be not in stock or in low quantities, keep checking back as the supplies are being restocked.
To help social distancing, H-E-B also takes online orders for curbside pickup or delivery at HEB.com
Product Limits
Food items
- Chicken – 2 items
- Ground Beef – 2 items
- Ground turkey – 2 items
- Hot dogs – 8 items
- Water multipacks – 2 items
- Water gallons – 2 items
- Baby formula – 2 items
- Eggs – 2 items
- Frozen vegetables – 4 items
- Frozen potatoes – 4 items
- Frozen breakfast – 4 items
- Frozen pizza – 4 items
- Boxed dinners – 8 items
- Pasta – 4 items
- Pasta Sauce: 4 items
- Rice – 4 items
- Canned Soup – 8 items
- Canned Vegetables – 8 items
- Canned Beans – 8 items
- Canned seafood – 8 items
- Canned meat – 8 items
- Dried Beans – 4 items
- Nut butters – 4 items
- Oatmeal – 4 items
- Cereal – 4 items
- Bread – 4 items
- Milk – 2 items
- Powdered Milk – 2 items
Non-food items
- Acetaminophen – 2 items total (includes baby, trial and travel sizes, OTC)
- Baby diapers – 2 items
- Baby wipes – 2 items
- Sanitary tampons, pads and liners – 2 items
- Bath tissue multipack (SA, Gulf, Border, Central TX, W TX, N TX) – 1 items
- Bath tissue single roll (SA, Gulf, Border, Central TX, W TX, N TX) – 2 items
- Bath tissue (Houston area) – 2 items
- Paper towels: 4 items
- Disinfecting & antibacterial sprays – 4 items
- Disinfecting & antibacterial wipes – 4 items
- Trial and travel size disinfecting & antibacterial sprays/wipes – 2 items
- Liquid bleach – 2 items
- Hand sanitizer – 2 items
- Hand soap – 2 items
- Hydrogen peroxide – 2 items
- Rubbing (Isopropyl) Alcohol/swabs – 2 items
- Latex gloves – 2 items
- Masks – 2 items
Also, the grocery store will not be accepting any returns for the following items.
- Paper Towels
- Bath Tissue
- Thermometers
- Analgesics
- Disinfecting Sprays
- Disinfecting Wipes
- Frozen Food
- Liquid/Bar Soap
- Hand Sanitizer
- Cold/Allergy/Sinus Medications
- Vitamins/Supplements
- Laundry detergent