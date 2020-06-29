H-E-B places more item limits on products
Univision,Jun 29, 2020 – 05:58 PM EDT
San Antonio grocery store has just applied the limitations to particular items people are mostly shopping for right now. See the list below of what items have purchasing limits.
Product Limits
The following limits apply to all H-E-B stores:
Food items (all H-E-B stores)
- Brisket – Limit 2
Non-food items (all H-E-B stores)
- Bath Tissue Multipack – limit 2
- Bath tissue singles – limit 2
- Paper towels – limit 2
- Acetaminophen – 2 items total (includes baby, trial and travel sizes, OTC)
- H-E-B Acid Controller/Famotidine and Pepcid 50ct and larger – Limit 1
- H-E-B Acid Controller/Famotidine and Pepcid smaller than 50ct – Limit 2
- Disinfecting & antibacterial sprays – 2 items
- Disinfecting & antibacterial wipes – 2 items
- Trial and travel size disinfecting & antibacterial sprays/wipes – 2 items
- Hand sanitizer – 10 items
- Hand soap – 4 items
- Hydrogen peroxide – 2 items
- Rubbing (Isopropyl) Alcohol/swabs – 2 items
- First Aid and Cleaning Gloves – 2 items
The following product limits only apply to H-E-B stores in the Border Region:
- Baby wipes – limit 2
- Eggs, less than 30 count – limit 4
- Eggs, 30 count or greater – limit 2
The above product limits do not apply to Central Market stores. Click here for Central Market product limits.
Returns
Out of an abundance of care and concern for all H-E-B customers, we will not accept returns on the following categories that were purchased in anticipation of the coronavirus outbreak:
- Paper Towels
- Bath Tissue
- Thermometers
- Analgesics
- Disinfecting Sprays
- Disinfecting Wipes
- Frozen Food
- Liquid/Bar Soap
- Hand Sanitizer
- Cold/Allergy/Sinus Medications
- Vitamins/Supplements
- Laundry detergent
