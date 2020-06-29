H-E-B places more item limits on products

San Antonio grocery store has just applied the limitations to particular items people are mostly shopping for right now. See the list below of what items have purchasing limits.

Product Limits

The following limits apply to all H-E-B stores:

Food items (all H-E-B stores)

Brisket – Limit 2

Non-food items (all H-E-B stores)

Bath Tissue Multipack – limit 2 Bath tissue singles – limit 2 Paper towels – limit 2 Acetaminophen – 2 items total (includes baby, trial and travel sizes, OTC) H-E-B Acid Controller/Famotidine and Pepcid 50ct and larger – Limit 1 H-E-B Acid Controller/Famotidine and Pepcid smaller than 50ct – Limit 2 Disinfecting & antibacterial sprays – 2 items Disinfecting & antibacterial wipes – 2 items Trial and travel size disinfecting & antibacterial sprays/wipes – 2 items Hand sanitizer – 10 items Hand soap – 4 items Hydrogen peroxide – 2 items Rubbing (Isopropyl) Alcohol/swabs – 2 items First Aid and Cleaning Gloves – 2 items



The following product limits only apply to H-E-B stores in the Border Region :

Baby wipes – limit 2 Eggs, less than 30 count – limit 4 Eggs, 30 count or greater – limit 2



The above product limits do not apply to Central Market stores. Click here for Central Market product limits.

Returns

Out of an abundance of care and concern for all H-E-B customers, we will not accept returns on the following categories that were purchased in anticipation of the coronavirus outbreak: