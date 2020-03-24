H-E-B opens senior support line

H-E-B had announced the senior support line which is a hotline that people 60 and up call 1-833-397-0080 to order their groceries over the phone. They can select through a curated list of items and essentials with the volunteer representative.



The grocery company just announced they have modified the hours between 11 a.m. till 3 p.m. seven days a week.

“Through this same-day service, a Favor Runner will personally shop all orders at H-E-B and deliver directly to the customer’s doorstep within just a few hours,” said Jag Bath, Favor chief executive officer and H-E-B chief digital officer. “To further promote social distancing, Runners will leave all orders placed through the Senior Support Line at the customer’s doorstep, eliminating close personal interaction.”

Customers can also place orders via Favor's website as well. They just need to search for "H-E-B".

For the first 30 days, all delivery and service fees will be waived for the senior support program.

In addition to this service, H-E-B will also be offering free delivery of prescriptions. More information can be found on their website.