Governor Greg Abbott extends disaster declaration

AUSTIN, TX - Texas Governor Greg Abbott had signed an order to extend the disaster declaration for the state on Sunday at 12:15 p.m. in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The declaration had reached its expiration point of 30 days when Gov. Abbott signed the inital order on March 13th.

“By extending my Disaster Declaration, we are ensuring the state of Texas continues to have adequate resources and capabilities to support our communities and protect public health,” Abbott said. “I urge all Texans to continue practicing social distancing and abide by the guidelines laid out by the CDC and my Executive Orders to slow the spread of COVID-19.”

On Sunday, the state of Texas had reported 13,500 Texans to test positive for COVID-19. 271 people have died. Harris county has the most confirmed cases at 3,500 testing postive followed by Dallas with 1,600 according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

Here in San Antonio, 772 people have tested positive for COVID-19 being the largest of the three major municipalities with the lowest number.