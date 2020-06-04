Governor Abbott announces phase III of Open Texas plan

On June 3rd, Governor Greg Abbott announced Texas businesses will now be able to operate up to 50% capacity with limited exceptions.

The businesses that were previously allowed to operate at 100% capacity can continue to do so.







Effective June 3:

- All businesses that are operating at 25% capacity can now expand their occupancy to 50% with certain exceptions.

- Bars and similar establishments can now increase their capacity at 50% as long as patrons are seated.

- Counties with less than 1,000 confirmed positive cases may open at 50% capacity for amusement parks and carnivals.

- Restaurants can now expand their maximum table size from six to 10 people.

Effective June 12:

- Restaurants can now expand their occupancy levels to 75%

- Counties with 10 or less active COVID-19 cases may expand their occupancy limits to 75%.

Effective June 19:

- Counties with more than 1,000 confirmed positive cases may open on June 19th at 50% capacity

On another note, the governors office made special provisions that have been made for outdoor gatherings, such as the Fourth of July gatherings as long as local public health officials can collaborate on safety standards.