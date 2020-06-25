Gov. Greg Abbott suspends elective surgeries in Bexar County

An executive order issued by Texas Governor Greg Abbott calls on all elective surgeries to be suspended until further notice for Bexar and three other counties in Texas.

The executive order will assure that there will be beds available for COVID-19 patients as the state battles with an increase in cases.

“As Texas faces a rise in COVID-19 cases, we are focused on both slowing the spread of this virus and maintaining sufficient hospital capacity for COVID-19 patients,” said Abbott. “These four counties have experienced significant increases in people being hospitalized due to COVID-19 and today’s action is a precautionary step to help ensure that the hospitals in these counties continue to have ample supply of available beds to treat COVID-19 patients. As we work to contain this virus, I urge all Texans to do their part to help contain the spread by washing their hands regularly, wearing a mask, and practicing social distancing.”

Gov. Abbott has the authority to add or subtract counties listed in the emergency order to address the surge in hospitalizations statewide.

What is an elective surgery? It is a surgery where you and the doctor decide on when it will happen and is not an emergency or life-threatening.