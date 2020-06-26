Gov. Greg Abbott shutting down bars at noon at scaling back restaurant capacity

AUSTIN, TX - Governor Greg Abbott is taking more action Friday to help curb the spread of COVID-19 in San Antonio, which has become a hotspot for the virus in the nation.

The governor issued the executive order to scale back the capacity from 75% to 50% of the posted occupancy. Also, bars and clubs to close by noon Friday if those establishments consist of 51% or more of alcohol sales but can remain open for delivery and takeout only.

Additionally in the order states that all rafting and tubing outfitters to close and outdoor gatherings must be no more than 100 people as appointed by Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff and Mayor Ron Nirenberg.

There has been more than 17,000 new confirmed positive coronavirus cases in the past three days in Texas.

“As I said from the start, if the positivity rate rose above 10%, the State of Texas would take further action to mitigate the spread of COVID-19,” Abbott said in a news release. “At this time, it is clear that the rise in cases is largely driven by certain types of activities, including Texans congregating in bars. The actions in this executive order are essential to our mission to swiftly contain this virus and protect public health.”

“We want this to be as limited in duration as possible. However, we can only slow the spread if everyone in Texas does their part. Every Texan has a responsibility to themselves and their loved ones to wear a mask, wash their hands, stay six feet apart from others in public, and stay home if they can. I know that our collective action can lead to a reduction in the spread of COVID-19 because we have done it before, and we will do it again.”

On Thursday, San Antonio showed the biggest recorded increase at 638 new virus cases bringing the overall total to 8,452.