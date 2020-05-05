Gov. Greg Abbott announces more businesses to reopen

AUSTIN - Texas Governor Greg Abbot gave a plan in his announcement speech today regarding the next wave of businesses that can reopen with restrictions. The following businesses are allowed to reopen on Friday, May 8th - barber shops, hair and nail salons, cosmetology schools and tanning salons are allowed to open their doors.

Those businesses will have to abide by some guidelines. Only one customer per stylist will be allowed. Customers will have to maintain a 6 foot distance from anyone. Customers and stylists would have to wear face covering at all times.

Businesses need to maintain the 25% capacity rule when operating.

"Every owner should use their own best judgement when it is going to be best to safely reopen." Said Abbott.

On Friday, May 18th, gyms and fitness facilities will be able to open up shop with similar standards. Those who are using the gyms should be wearing gloves. Gyms must disinfect all of the equipment after each use. Locker and shower facilities will be closed.

As for bars, Abbott said that it's still too early to open up but are working with bar owners on how to come in to agreement to open up safely.

Over 33,000 Texans have tested positive for COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic. Over 427,000 tests have been completed. As of May 5, the virus has claimed the lives of 906 Texans.

Abbott also mentioned that he has a team ready for any flare ups if they were to happen in certain demographic regions.