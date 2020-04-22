Gamez Law gives back to the community

During these uncertain and difficult times, community support is more important than ever. The Gamez Law Firm, in collaboration with several local restaurants, is taking the initiative to help with these concerns.

They will be providing care packages that include food and essential items to 1,000 families in need in our San Antonio community. On Saturday, April 25, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. the Gamez Law Firm has partnered with Martha’s Mexican Restaurant and will be providing survival packages to families in need at La Trinidad Church, 300 San Fernandez, San Antonio, Texas 78207. The packages will include the following items: 1 pound beef, 1 pound rice, 1 pound beans, 1 dozen eggs and 5 potatoes. In the upcoming weeks, the Gamez Law Firm will be partnering up with other local restaurants, to do the same.

“The Gamez Law Firm has been a part of this community for over 45 years and the community has always been very supportive.” Now, during these complicated times, the Gamez Law Firm will do its part in supporting its community. “We call on all capable businesses and individuals to show support in any way they can. These are trying times testing the strength of our community. At our very core, we are a strong-willed community full of hard-working people. We are all fighters! We will fight through this, and with community support, we will come back stronger than ever.”

To keep our community safe, the Gamez Law Firm is offering free skype and facetime consultations to anyone seeking representation. Doctors are also offering telemedicine so that you do not have to leave your home. The Gamez Law Firm will not allow for COVID-19 to delay your claim. Visit their website at joegamezlaw.com or call (210) 736-4040. Remember, Gamez Law Fights!