G5 releases 'No Es Igual' music video
By: Univision,Oct 12, 2020 – 03:49 PM EDT
G5 or Garcia 5 releases their new music video and audio track "No Es Igual", which is part of an untitled upcoming album produced by Jonathan Espinoza and the late Mario Vigil who died in February from colon cancer.
The visuals to the video tells a story about a relationship which becomes broken due to infidelity but with hope to move on past the heartache with a new love.
G5 consists of five brothers Fidel Jr, Roel, Erik, Joey, and Ricky who formed a group in 2001 that was inspired by their late father, Fidel Garcia.
