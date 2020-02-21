Funeral arrangements announced for Jimmy Trevino

Arrangements have been set for Jimmy Edward Trevino who passed away on February 16, 2020 according to his obituary.

Public visitation will be held at Puente & Sons Funeral Chapels - North East 14315 Judson Rd. San Antonio, TX 78233 5 P.M. till 8 P.M. and again on February 25th at the Livingway Christian Church13285 N Ih 35 San Antonio, TX 78233 at 10:30 A.M.

Prayer service for Jimmy will follow the visitation on February 25th at the Livingway Christian Church at 11 A.M.

Jimmy will be laid to rest at Holy Cross Cemetery 17501 Nacogdoches Rd. San Antonio, TX 78266 right after the funeral procession.