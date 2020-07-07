Front man Joe Gonzalez of El Dorado Band passed away from coronavirus

On Friday, the lead singer of the Tejano group El Dorado Band, Joe Gonzalez passed away from COVID-19 according to the band.

“With a heavy heart we come to share some sad news. Last night we lost a good friend, brother, our lead vocalist Joe Gonzalez to COVID 19. We would like to extend our deepest condolences to his wife Lety, and the Gonzalez family.” said in a statement that was issued by the band co-leader Alonzo Lozano Jr.



It was reported that Joe was on a ventilator for three weeks at San Antonio Military Medical Center (SAMMC). Joe was a Tejano veteran who was previously with City View Band and OBG Band before becoming a member of El Dorado Band in February 2019.