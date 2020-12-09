null: nullpx
EN VIVO

Fredericksburg is one of the best cities to spend Christmas in America

Fredericksburg, a charming town northwest of San Antonio populated by German immigrants, ranked 50th.
Dec 9, 2020 – 11:37 AM EST
New!

Press here to react

React
Comparte

From Univision 41:
SAN ANTONIO, Texas.- The Hill Country is home to one of the best Christmas destinations in America, according to Country Living.

The magazine published its list of the 55 best cities to spend the Christmas holidays in 2020.

Fredericksburg, a charming town northwest of San Antonio populated by German immigrants, ranked 50th.

Country Living noted that Fredericksburg kicks off its Christmas celebrations with a Christkindlesmarkt in November. The festivities continue with "a flurry of Texas-scale parades, tree decorations with Christmas lights, choral concerts, Nutcracker performances, craft shows, cookie decorating events, charity balls, and in a nod to their heritage. German, locally brewed seasonal beers, "wrote the magazine.

About an hour's drive from San Antonio, Fredericksburg's winter attractions include a community tree and the 26-foot-tall Christmas pyramid. The 55 Nights of Fredericksburg Lights takes place every night at Marktplatz until January 6.

While the ranking included appropriately named cities like Santa Claus, Indiana, and North Pole, Alaska, the number one spot belonged to Stockbridge, Massachusetts.


En Español:


React
Comparte
Advertisement
GRATIS: Los canales en línea + populares de Univision App
Uforia: La selección de videos latinos + movidos
DIGITAL CHANNEL

Uforia: La selección de videos latinos + movidos

Despierta América: Despierta al mejor entretenimiento y las últimas noticias
DIGITAL CHANNEL

Despierta América: Despierta al mejor entretenimiento y las últimas noticias

Delicioso: Satisface tus fantasías culinarias con recetas deliciosas
DIGITAL CHANNEL

Delicioso: Satisface tus fantasías culinarias con recetas deliciosas

Horóscopos: Los astros predicen que...
DIGITAL CHANNEL

Horóscopos: Los astros predicen que...

Default

Default