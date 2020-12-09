Fredericksburg is one of the best cities to spend Christmas in America

From Univision 41:

SAN ANTONIO, Texas.- The Hill Country is home to one of the best Christmas destinations in America, according to Country Living.

The magazine published its list of the 55 best cities to spend the Christmas holidays in 2020.

Fredericksburg, a charming town northwest of San Antonio populated by German immigrants, ranked 50th.

Country Living noted that Fredericksburg kicks off its Christmas celebrations with a Christkindlesmarkt in November. The festivities continue with "a flurry of Texas-scale parades, tree decorations with Christmas lights, choral concerts, Nutcracker performances, craft shows, cookie decorating events, charity balls, and in a nod to their heritage. German, locally brewed seasonal beers, "wrote the magazine.

About an hour's drive from San Antonio, Fredericksburg's winter attractions include a community tree and the 26-foot-tall Christmas pyramid. The 55 Nights of Fredericksburg Lights takes place every night at Marktplatz until January 6.

While the ranking included appropriately named cities like Santa Claus, Indiana, and North Pole, Alaska, the number one spot belonged to Stockbridge, Massachusetts.



