Former Constable Michelle Barrientes Vela indicted

Former Precinct 2 Constable Michelle Barrientes Vela has been under investagation since September. The Texas Rangers along with Federal authorities raided Barrientes-Vela's office.

Barrientes-Vela was under investigation for aggravated perjury, two counts of tampering and three counts of official oppression. Perjury and tampering are third degree felonies.

Now a grand jury has indicted the 46-year-old on multiple felony charges. She had turned herself in around 2:30 p.m. Thursday, January 23, 2020.

The judge had set her bond at $25,000.