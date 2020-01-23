null: nullpx
Former Constable Michelle Barrientes Vela indicted

There has been an investagation since May
Jan 23, 2020 – 4:20 PM EST

Former Precinct 2 Constable Michelle Barrientes Vela has been under investagation since September. The Texas Rangers along with Federal authorities raided Barrientes-Vela's office.

Barrientes-Vela was under investigation for aggravated perjury, two counts of tampering and three counts of official oppression. Perjury and tampering are third degree felonies.

Now a grand jury has indicted the 46-year-old on multiple felony charges. She had turned herself in around 2:30 p.m. Thursday, January 23, 2020.

The judge had set her bond at $25,000.

On top of that, a former captain, Marc Duane Garcia had also been indicted on perjury charge with three counts of official oppression.

