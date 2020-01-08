Floresville councilman remembered

The community of Floresville, TX is mourning the death of Place Councilman Gerard Jimenez, who died in a car accident on Monday afternoon.

Jimenez was killed in a crash on Highway 97, FM 1344 in Wilson County in a two-vehicle crash.

"We are in shock." said Place 1 councilwoman Marissa Ximenez who expressed her condolences on her colleague. "We lost one of our great members. He was a pioneer for the city."

When you say his name, everybody knows who you are talking about in the county and even further out." said Ximenez.

Jimenez was re-elected to Place 4 on November 7, 2017 and a retired from Kelly Air Force Base.

Ximenez wrote a letter to the Association of Hispanic Municipal Officials.

Jimenez was preparing for his re-election campaign. Jimenez leaves behind his wife Sylvia.