Five members of Grupo Intocable test positive for coronavirus

It was reported that five members of the Grammy-award winning Tejano band Grupo Intocable have been tested positive for COVID-19.

Drummer: René Orlando Martinez

Bassist: Felix Salinas

Percussionist: Sergio Serna

Bajo Sexto: Johnny Lee Rosas

Group Motivator & Rhythms: José Juan Hernández

Lead vocalist Ricky Muñoz and guitarist Alejandro Gulmar both have tested negative for COVID-19 along with staff members and office employees.

Ricky speaks out to Intocable fans the details in Spanish. Uncertain on how this information was verified, but they state the band members got the virus during their personal time and not while traveling with the group. Ricky also said that information will be posted to their social media page on how refunds will be handled for the remainder of the drive-in series.



Intocable had wrapped up two live drive-in performances. One on June 6th in Poteet, TX and the other in Hildago, TX on June 7th with two more shows in Houston and Dallas at a later date.