First responders honor fallen firefighter Greg Garza

Wednesday morning, dozens upon dozens of emergency vehicles formed a convoy from the Bexar County Medical Examiners Office in the medical center to Porter Loring Mortuary downtown San Antonio. Many first responders honored the 17-year-veteran of the San Antonio fire deparment who was killed in the line of duty Tuesday morning.

Out of respect for Greg Garza, the Mayor of San Antonio, Ron Nirenberg said that flags on city buildings will be lowered half-staff out of respect for the fallen firefighter.

Garza was part of the response crew for the San Antonio Fire Department that was dispatched to a hotel fire downtown San Antonio on Tuesday (October 15) morning at the corner of Live Oak and Dawson Street, near I-37 and East Houston Street.

It was reported that Garza was exiting the fire engine unit when he stumbled and was struck by a commercial van that was passing by. The injured firefighter, 49-year-old Garza was immediately rushed to Brooks Army Medical Center in serious condition. It was reported that Garza had suffered a traumatic arrest at the scene. Garza was pronounced dead at 8:04 a.m. The driver of the van remained on the scene and rendered aid and will not be charged.

Garza was surrounded by his parents, siblings, and wife at the hospital according to Chief of the San Antonio Fire Department Charles Hood.

According to Richard Miller, the president of the 100 Club of San Antonio, who presented a check to the family of the fallen firefighter, that Garza was the second firefighter to have died while on duty in several decades. The other firefighter was Scott Deem who was killed in a fire at a West side strip mall in May 2017.



