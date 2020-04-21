Find out more information about school meal programs and additional resources
There's help.
Univision,Apr 21, 2020 – 03:57 PM EDT
With school's ending their year early, one of the big questions that are on parent's minds right now is meal programs for their children. San Antonio schools offer nutritious meals with their cafeteria staff in efforts to feed many a day.
There is one website to offer solutions to the meal plans in detail at WeGoPublic.com
Also, there is a one-stop resource center online to help parents continue to keep informed regarding coronavirus school updates.
Staying at home could have impacting physical and mental results for school aged children and teens, there is free help and counseling services online available to those who need it.