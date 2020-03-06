null: nullpx
Fiesta announces Grand Marshal for 2020 Flambeau Parade

Hint: It's a San Antonio iconic artist
Mar 6, 2020 – 11:40 AM EST

The San Antonio Fiesta Commission just announced Sebastián, an artist from Mexico will be the 2020 Grand Marshal for the Flambeau Parade.

The announcement was made at a press conference Friday (Mar. 6) morning.

Sebastián is the one who designed and sculpted the "Friendship Torch" downtown San Antonio. Sebastián has over 100 works of art around the city.

The Flambeau Parade is the largest illuminated night parades in the U.S.A. and takes place on April 25, 2020.

