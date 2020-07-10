Fiesta 2020 officially cancelled by organizers
The party with a purpose will go on next year
Univision,Jul 10, 2020 – 04:02 PM EDT
In a status on social media, the San Antonio Fiesta commission said "See you April 15 - 25, 2021 for Fiesta 2021".
"It is with a heavy heart that we must announce Fiesta San Antonio will not take place in 2020. We would love to have gathered with you in November to share a chicken-on-a-stick, a gordita, swap medals, dance and celebrate the diverse culture that make San Antonio great and to support important community causes." they said in a statement.
