Feria del Taco October 6, 2019

Fun for the entire family
Sep 16, 2019 – 11:48 AM EDT

Feria del Taco - Sunday, October 6, 2019


Nelson Wolff Stadium 5757 US-90 San Antonio, Texas 78227


Free admission with a ticket


Get the free tickets at any La Michoacana Meat Market in San Antonio.


Hosted by Raul Brindis


Live Entertainment by:


Los Invasores de Nevo León ∙ Los Rieloeros del Norte ∙ Siggno ∙ Maribel Guardia ∙ Los Horoscopos de Durango ∙ Mazter ∙ Los Ligaditos ∙ Javier Rios Jr. La Gran Herencia


More information call: 713-334-4603


