Feria del Taco October 6, 2019
Fun for the entire family
Univision,Sep 16, 2019 – 11:48 AM EDT
Feria del Taco - Sunday, October 6, 2019
Nelson Wolff Stadium 5757 US-90 San Antonio, Texas 78227
Free admission with a ticket
Get the free tickets at any La Michoacana Meat Market in San Antonio.
Hosted by Raul Brindis
Live Entertainment by:
Los Invasores de Nevo León ∙ Los Rieloeros del Norte ∙ Siggno ∙ Maribel Guardia ∙ Los Horoscopos de Durango ∙ Mazter ∙ Los Ligaditos ∙ Javier Rios Jr. La Gran Herencia
More information call: 713-334-4603