FDA sends out a warning on methanol tainted hand sanitizers

There's some hand sanitizers out there that can do more harm than good.

The Food and Drug Administration is giving a stern warning to those who are selling products with toxic ingredients to fill orders due to an overwhelming demand.

As the Center for Disease Control and Prevention states, hand sanitizer is to be used in the event that soap and water is not available. Hand sanitizer is to contain at least 60 percent ethyl alcohol in order to fight and kill most disease causing germs. But not any alcohol can do, it has to be an ethanol based solution.

Some companies are cutting corners and adding a toxin to their formula such as methanol which can be life-threatening. It was also found out that some of these products were manufactured in Mexico containing the harmful ingredient.

There are 60+ brands out there that contain the methanol ingredient, which is a poison and used in fuel and antifreeze.

If you happen to have hand sanitizer in your home, be sure to double check the ingredients.

"Methanol is not an acceptable active ingredient for hand sanitizers and must not be used due to its toxic effects. The FDA's investigation of methanol in certain hand sanitizers is ongoing,” the FDA said in a statement.

“Unfortunately, there are some companies taking advantage of the increased usage of hand sanitizer during the coronavirus pandemic and putting lives at risk by selling products with dangerous and unacceptable ingredients,” said Dr. Stephen Hahn, FDA commissioner in a July 2 news release.

The FDA has a searchable list of brands on their website that were discovered as "harmful". As they discover more products, they are added to the list.

Currently, there is an investigation why companies are using methanol in place of ethanol.

Here's what to do if you happen to have been exposed to a methanol tainted hand sanitizer product.

Symptoms take one hour to three days for adverse health effects from methanol poisoning to become apparent. Over time, the toxicity worsens and effects can lead up to death if left untreated.

"Initial adverse health effects due to methanol poisoning include drowsiness, a reduced level of consciousness (central nervous system depression), confusion, headache, dizziness and the inability to coordinate muscle movement (ataxia). Other adverse health effects may include nausea, vomiting (emesis), and heart and respiratory (cardiopulmonary) failure,” according to the CDC.