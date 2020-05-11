Families with children on free or reduced lunch to be provided with food stamp EBT card
Children who are on free or reduced lunch program at school will be eligible for food stamps.
United States Senator John Cornyn announced Monday that the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will be providing benefits to those who fit the description under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act that was passed back in March.
Officials in Texas can now distribute Pandemic-Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) cards to parents who have children in schools that were closed down for at least five-consecutive days during the pandemic.
The P-EBT cards can be used at grocery stores and online through the SNAP EBT program.
“During an already stressful time, many families find themselves without school meal benefits meant to provide nutrition and financial relief,” said Sen. Cornyn. “Now, thanks to a coronavirus relief bill Congress passed in March, families of the two-thirds of Texas schoolchildren who receive school meals will get additional help putting food on the table.”