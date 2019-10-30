Eva Longoria announced as Day of the Dead river parade grand marshal

The city of San Antonio is honored to announce grand marshal Eva Longoria of the inaugural Catrinas on the River Parade Friday night.

Her organization, Eva's Heroes will be featured in the event that draws thousands of people to the riverwalk to view 22-custom made illuminated and decorated floats in the spirit of the Dia de los Muertos holiday which Univision is happy to be part of.

The parade will start making it's way around the Riverwalk starting at 7 p.m. at the Arneson River Theater where seat sales benefit the Ray Feo Scholarship Foundation. For tickets, visit their website at Etix.com