European Union won't welcome Americans just yet
Effective July 1, the European Union had announced a list of approved countries that can visit any European country.
- Algeria
- Australia
- Canada
- Georgia
- Japan
- Montenegro
- Morocco
- New Zealand
- Rwanda
- Serbia
- South Korea
- Thailand
- Tunisia
- Uruguay
- China (subject to confirmation of reciprocity)
A notice stated that each EU member state decide on how they would implement the list, but they shall not lift restrictions on a country not listed, especially the United States of America. Russia, Brazil are also noted on the list of struggling to contain the coronavirus and still fighting on lowering their contagion rate.
The EU has nearly 116 million more people than the United States and has reported 1.5 million coronavirus cases. This is far less than the U.S. which has reported 2.6 million cases and growing. The EU will lift restrictions on those countries who are reporting progressive numbers in a downwards scope every two-weeks.