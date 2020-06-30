European Union won't welcome Americans just yet

Effective July 1, the European Union had announced a list of approved countries that can visit any European country.





Algeria

Australia

Canada

Georgia

Japan

Montenegro

Morocco

New Zealand

Rwanda

Serbia

South Korea

Thailand

Tunisia

Uruguay

China (subject to confirmation of reciprocity)

A notice stated that each EU member state decide on how they would implement the list, but they shall not lift restrictions on a country not listed, especially the United States of America. Russia, Brazil are also noted on the list of struggling to contain the coronavirus and still fighting on lowering their contagion rate.