Ernestine Romero to receive Lifetime Achievement Award in New Mexico

The award will be presented on January 18th
Jan 14, 2020 – 12:33 PM EST

The 29th Hispano Music Awards will be honoring Ernestine Romero with the Lifetime Achievement Award. The tribute will be held on January 18th in New Mexico.

Ernestine will be remembered at the annual awards show. Unfortunately, Ernestine will not receive any nominations for her last album "Mi Tesoro", which was released last March due to it not being submitted in time for consideration.

The family made a public apology on Facebook via Ernestine's account.

Tragically, we lost Ernestine in July 2019.


