Emilio Navaira's sons perform "Hey Baby Que Paso" on national television with their band The Last Bandoleros
San Antonio's own!
Univision,Jul 16, 2020 – 01:02 PM EDT
San Antonio's own The Last Bandoleros performed live the Tejano song "Hey Baby Que Paso". Two members of the band are the sons of the late Emilio Naviara; Diego and Emilio Navaira IV. The group had recorded their performance at famous Floores County store in Helotes Texas to be broadcasted to the nation on Good Morning America television show July 15, 2020.
The Last Bandoleros blend Tex-Mex Tejano with a rock n' roll music style.
