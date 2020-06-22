Emilio's niece Destiny Navaira premieres music video "Pienso En Ti" to honor her late uncle
Univision,Jun 22, 2020 – 12:46 PM EDT
Destiny Navaira remade the classic song "Pienso En Ti" adding a little bit of her style to the track to honor her late uncle Emilio Navaira.
Destiny sits with her family at a restaurant in the beginning of the music video with her father Raulito and brother Rigo. As time passes, Destiny who is wearing a black, sleeveless outfit with shiny rhinestone belt and large hoop earings flows into comfort with the camera standing up to interact with the patrons of the restaurant. As soon as you know it, everyone is dancing and having a great time.
