Elida Reyna selling her house

Their Mediterranean style home in Cotton Estates in Weslaco, Texas is located in a gated community which is minutes away from shops, restaurants, schools, hospitals and other things to do, so if you're looking for a house in the RGV area, you could be staying in their former home. Think of the stories you can tell your friends and family that Grammy-Award winning Elida Reyna used to live where you live. The 3,295 square foot house is listed at $295,000.