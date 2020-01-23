Elida Reyna selling her house
Are you looking for a home? Perhaps in the RGV?
Elida Reyna and her husband Lalo Reyna are planning on packing up and selling their house to make the move to the big city of San Antonio.
Their Mediterranean style home in Cotton Estates in Weslaco, Texas is located in a gated community which is minutes away from shops, restaurants, schools, hospitals and other things to do, so if you're looking for a house in the RGV area, you could be staying in their former home. Think of the stories you can tell your friends and family that Grammy-Award winning Elida Reyna used to live where you live. The 3,295 square foot house is listed at $295,000.
"Well, after months and months of talking about it, Elida and I have decided to sell our house and make the move to San Antonio." A Facebook post said along with photos of their beautiful RGV 4 bedroom, 4 bathroom home.