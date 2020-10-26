Drummer of Las Fenix shares photos from her big day

The five sisters of the all female Tejano group Las Fenix were at Rancho Cielito Lindo in support of Adela's big day. On Las Fenix's official social media page Saturday shows the sisters together with the bride and a caption.

"Con mucho amor, les comparto esta foto de mi boda junto a mis bellas hermanas. ♥️ Gracias a todos por su amor y cariño de siempre. Los quiero! Un fuerte abrazo a todos. - Adela"

which translates to, "With much love, I share this photo of my wedding with my beautiful sisters. ♥ ️ Thank you all for your love and affection forever. I love! A big hug to everyone. - Adela"



Adela shared a photo with her husband and a caption.

"Les comparto unas fotos del el día mas especial de mi vida. Para los que sabían, los que no y los que preguntaron. ♥️ Gracias por su amor y su cariño de siempre. Los quiero muchísimo. Un beso y un abrazo grande a todos. Gracias @veronicarphotography por siempre tomar las fotos más lindas. Me encantaron. 💕"