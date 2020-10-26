null: nullpx
EN VIVO

Drummer of Las Fenix shares photos from her big day

Oct 26, 2020 – 06:30 PM EDT
New!

Press here to react

React
Comparte

The five sisters of the all female Tejano group Las Fenix were at Rancho Cielito Lindo in support of Adela's big day. On Las Fenix's official social media page Saturday shows the sisters together with the bride and a caption.

"Con mucho amor, les comparto esta foto de mi boda junto a mis bellas hermanas. ♥️ Gracias a todos por su amor y cariño de siempre. Los quiero! Un fuerte abrazo a todos. - Adela"
which translates to, "With much love, I share this photo of my wedding with my beautiful sisters. ♥ ️ Thank you all for your love and affection forever. I love! A big hug to everyone. - Adela"


Adela shared a photo with her husband and a caption.

"Les comparto unas fotos del el día mas especial de mi vida. Para los que sabían, los que no y los que preguntaron. ♥️ Gracias por su amor y su cariño de siempre. Los quiero muchísimo. Un beso y un abrazo grande a todos. Gracias @veronicarphotography por siempre tomar las fotos más lindas. Me encantaron. 💕"

Translated to: "I share some photos of the most special day of my life. For those who knew, those who didn't, and those who asked. ♥ ️ Thank you for your love and affection forever. I love you so much. A kiss and a big hug to all. Thanks @veronicarphotography for always taking the cutest photos. I loved them. 💕"

React
Comparte
Advertisement

Gratis: Los canales en vivo más populares en Unow

Música en vivo desde Uforia Debut

Lo mejor de Despierta América en Vivo

Recetas de Delicioso en vivo

Predicciones del horóscopo en Vivo

Default

Default