Drummer for Willie Nelson, Paul English is dead at 87
He had Willie's back for decades
Univision,Feb 14, 2020 – 10:46 AM EST
Paul English has been with Willie Nelson since 1966 and his best friend ever since. Born in 1932 in Vernon, Texas, the drummer had performed with Willie all over the world. On Tuesday, English passed away He wasn't just Willie's drummer, he was the Texas Country singer's de factor bodyguard.
According to a article in the Oxford American , he had many fistfights while touring, he even carried a .22-caliber pistol in his boot.
It is unknown of how English died but presumably from natural causes.