Draining of lakes surrounding Guadalupe river delayed

The Guadalupe-Blanco River Authority will not be draining four of its lakes on Monday as scheduled. This temporary hold off is due to a court hearing with property owners along Lake McQueeney, Lake Placid, Meadow Lake, and Lake Gonzales, as well as the already drained Lake Dunlap and Lake Wood, which have filed a lawsuit against the GBRA in attempts to keep the agency from draining other nearby lakes.

A hearing on Wednesday in Guadalupe County asked for a judge for a temporary injunction to keep the lakes full until a trial can be held.

With conflict in scheduling that the area lakes will be drained on Monday morning, the same day of the hearing, the judge had granted temporary restraining on the matter before a hearing can be issued.

GBRA said that the lakes were to be drained because of safety concerns with aging hydroelectric dams. Officials state that what had happened to Lake Wood in 2016 could happen to any lake in the area.

Another factor is that GBRA does not have sufficient funds to repair the dams.