Doris Day dead at 97

It has been reported that Doris Day has died at the age of 97. Day had recently contracted a serious case of pneumonia that was a major factor in her death.

The Doris Day Animal Foundation had confirmed her death early Monday at her Carmel Valley, California home. The foundation stated that Day was surrounded by her close friends.

The foundation had also stated Day had requested no funeral or memorial service nor not even a grave marker at her burial site.

Day was Hollywood heavyweight during the 1950's and 60's with remarkable films such as "Pillow Talk", "That Touch of Mink" and remembered for songs such as "Whatever Will Be, Will Be (Que Sera Sera) from the film "The Man Who Knew Too Much" by Alfred Hitchcock.