Don't sanitize your homemade masks in the microwave
Univision,Apr 14, 2020 – 10:04 AM EDT
There's some myths out there on social media that if you put your used facemask in the microwave, that would kill any viruses. The problem with that is the risk of catching your microwave on fire. This goes for any type of face mask!
The CDC recommends those who have cloth masks to put them in the washing machine with detergent. The CDC has put out a one sheet on their website that explains on how to properly make, use and maintain home made cloth masks.