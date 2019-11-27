DJ Kane to undergo major surgery
Prayers for a speedy recovery
Univision,Nov 27, 2019 – 10:53 AM EST
DJ Kane expressed to his fans Monday that he'll be going through major surgery. Kane posted a photo of himself in a hospital gown sporting his signature sunglasses.
"Prolly the coolest guy in the hospital. Hehe.... well... my final surgery... coming sooner than I thought... then I will share my journey that I overcame that I have not shared with you guys yet... well it's not over yet.. I have one more major surgery." said Kane in a Facebook post.
J Cano also went on in his post highlighting that you need to take care of yourself.