DJ Kane to undergo major surgery

DJ Kane expressed to his fans Monday that he'll be going through major surgery. Kane posted a photo of himself in a hospital gown sporting his signature sunglasses.

"Prolly the coolest guy in the hospital. Hehe.... well... my final surgery... coming sooner than I thought... then I will share my journey that I overcame that I have not shared with you guys yet... well it's not over yet.. I have one more major surgery." said Kane in a Facebook post.