DJ Kane is recovering from surgery this past weekend

Join KXTN in sending well wishes to DJ Kane. The Tejano singer shared a video to social media showing him in a hospital bed recovering after a successful surgery.

"They had to open me up and cut my intestines up, sh*t was hella painful," said Kane in the caption of the post "I've been shot and stabbed before and this pain took the cake... so plz people take care of yourselves."

Back in March, Kane was hospitalized for suffering severe abdominal pain which revealed he was diagnosed with diverticulitis.