Disruptive remark 'Stay in Mexico' enrages parents at inclusion and anti-racism meeting

A hispanic parent, identified as Adrian Iraola was speaking on the mic to other parents in the crowd of abuse from the school system. Shortly afterwards, a white parent had shouted out "Well, why didn't you stay in Mexico?" At that moment, the entire room gasped at the remark from the male parent identified as Tom Burtell that was a row behind. Everyone turned in shock, disgust and even asked the gentleman to leave the meeting. Iraola had kept his composure and expressed a little laugh at Burtell's comment.