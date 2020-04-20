Destiny Navaira releases 'Te Fuiste' music video

Destiny Navaira, the daughter of Raulito Navaira and niece of the late Emilio Navaira had just released the music video to her new single "Te Fuiste" April 15th.

This release is from her solo debut album La Preferida last month. She plans on releasing a new music video to each of her songs from the album. We confirmed that she had filmed 9 music videos last summber with Bunch Punch Productions and "Te Fuiste" is the fourth music video that has been dropped.