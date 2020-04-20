null: nullpx
EN VIVO

Destiny Navaira releases 'Te Fuiste' music video

New Tejano music alert
Apr 20, 2020 – 10:13 AM EDT

Destiny Navaira, the daughter of Raulito Navaira and niece of the late Emilio Navaira had just released the music video to her new single "Te Fuiste" April 15th.

This release is from her solo debut album La Preferida last month. She plans on releasing a new music video to each of her songs from the album. We confirmed that she had filmed 9 music videos last summber with Bunch Punch Productions and "Te Fuiste" is the fourth music video that has been dropped.

Advertisement
Actualizaciones importantes Hemos actualizado nuestra Política de Privacidad a partir del 19 de febrero de 2020.
DefaultDefault

DefaultDefault