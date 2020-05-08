null: nullpx
David Lee Rodriquez debuts official music video to "Empiezo A Olvidarte"

May 8, 2020 – 12:27 PM EDT

New music video alert.

David Lee Rodriquez released the official music video for "Empiezo A Olvidarte" right off his Latin Grammy nominated album Así Me Enseñaron.

Rodriquez's 15-year-old son filmed and directed the amazing music video.

Rodriguez is working on his sophomore album with Gilbert Velasquez, a multiple Grammy award winning producer. They plan on releasing it late 2020 or early 2021. Being Tejano and Proud, we can't wait!

