David Lee Rodriquez debuts official music video to "Empiezo A Olvidarte"
New music video alert!
Univision,May 8, 2020 – 12:27 PM EDT
David Lee Rodriquez released the official music video for "Empiezo A Olvidarte" right off his Latin Grammy nominated album Así Me Enseñaron.
Rodriquez's 15-year-old son filmed and directed the amazing music video.
Rodriguez is working on his sophomore album with Gilbert Velasquez, a multiple Grammy award winning producer. They plan on releasing it late 2020 or early 2021. Being Tejano and Proud, we can't wait!