David Lee Garza joins Jon Pardi on stage at the Rodeo

Jon Pardi put on quite the show at the AT&T Center on February 9th. Pardi had invited Grammy-award winning David Lee Garza on the rotating stage in the sold out arena.

Both artists joined in to perform two songs "She Ain't In It" and "Tequila Little Lime."

Pardi shared a short video on Instagram with a caption of "Wild weekend in OK and TX! It was honor to close it out in San Antonio at the rodeo with the one and only David Lee Garza. That's gonna be tough to top!"

You never know who's going to perform or what's going to happen at these shows.