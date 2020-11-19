null: nullpx
EN VIVO

David Farias shares a special anniversary song with his wife

Nov 19, 2020 – 12:18 PM EST
New!

Press here to react

React
Comparte

David and his wife Rebecca Farias are celebrating 38 years of marriage together. David shared the announcement on Facebook as well as blessing his daughter Deborah and Albert celebrating four year of marriage. Then, Farias shared a acapela song with the help from his accordion to his wife.

Happy 38th Anniversary to my beautiful wife Rebecca Farias. Thank you for 38 wonderful years, love you.❤️

Posted by David Farias DF on Thursday, November 19, 2020
React
Comparte
Advertisement
GRATIS: Los canales en línea + populares de Univision App
Uforia: La selección de videos latinos + movidos

DIGITAL CHANNEL

Uforia: La selección de videos latinos + movidos

Despierta América: Despierta al mejor entretenimiento y las últimas noticias

DIGITAL CHANNEL

Despierta América: Despierta al mejor entretenimiento y las últimas noticias

Delicioso: Satisface tus fantasías culinarias con recetas deliciosas

DIGITAL CHANNEL

Delicioso: Satisface tus fantasías culinarias con recetas deliciosas

Horóscopos: Los astros predicen que...

DIGITAL CHANNEL

Horóscopos: Los astros predicen que...

Default

Default