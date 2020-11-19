David Farias shares a special anniversary song with his wife
By: Univision,Nov 19, 2020 – 12:18 PM EST
David and his wife Rebecca Farias are celebrating 38 years of marriage together. David shared the announcement on Facebook as well as blessing his daughter Deborah and Albert celebrating four year of marriage. Then, Farias shared a acapela song with the help from his accordion to his wife.
Happy 38th Anniversary to my beautiful wife Rebecca Farias. Thank you for 38 wonderful years, love you.❤️Posted by David Farias DF on Thursday, November 19, 2020
