Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones wrote heartfelt letter to Sheriff who died

Retired Bexar County Sheriff would have been pleased to hear that he was honored by the football team he was passionate about: The Dallas Cowboys.

Bexar County Sherrff's Office had shared the heartbreaking news that Sergeant Jerry Garza had passed away on September 27th due to health complications.

According to his colleagues, Garza had always had a passion for the Dallas Cowboys and it showed.

A few days after Garza's passing, Jerry Jones, the owner of the Dallas Cowboys wrote a heartfelt letter to Garza's family, friends and colleagues on behalf of the team.

The letter reads:

Although belated, we at the Dallas Cowboys organization wanted to send our most heartfelt condolences on the passing of Jerry. We were so sorry to learn of your loss, and we'd like to offer our deepest sympathies during this difficult time.

We understand that he was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan and served over 27 years with the Bexar County Sheriff's office and a Veteran of the United States Marine Corp - loyally representing our team! - and more importantly, we hear Jerry was a good, kind-hearted and much-loved man. We're honored and humbled by support of people like him. It is fans like Jerry who will always be on our hearts every time we take to that football field.

We regret that we did not have the chance to thank him for his support and loyalty to our team, so instead we send our thanks and love to you. We pray for you to find strength, peace and comfort knowing how loved he was, and knowing that you have the support of many friends, including us here at the Cowboys.