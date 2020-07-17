Cumbia singer from San Antonio on ventilator due to COVID-19

46-year-old Ernesto Cortez who is the lead singer of the local Cumbia band Onda Caliente. According to Ernesto's brother, Fernando Cortez, he is on a ventilator fighting COVID-19.

The family said that the Cumbia singer has been at the Baptist Hospital downtown San Antonio since June 18th. Ernesto was experiencing a fever along with a bad cough, which are a few of the many symptoms of COVID-19.

According to Ernesto's brother Fernando, he had to be taken to the hospital via ambulance because he couldn't breathe on his own. The family says that they have no idea on how he contracted the virus.