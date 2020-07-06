COVID-19 testing sites open for only those who experiencing symptoms
Those not showing symptoms should contact their healthcare provider
Univision,Jul 6, 2020 – 10:36 AM EDT
Monday, any City of San Antonio ran test sites will only be available to those experiencing symptoms to those who have no insurance. For those who want to be tested and have insurance should reach out to their healthcare provider to set up an appointment. Asymptomatic persons will no longer be tested at any of the city testing sites. This move was to make room for those who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19.
There are three city ran testing sites that are available daily from 10 a.m. till 2 p.m. and don't require an appointment at Freeman Colisuem, Kazen Middle School and Cuellar Community Center.
If you feel that you have been exposed to the virus, you should quarantine yourself for 14-days.
