null: nullpx
EN VIVO

COVID-19 positivity rate increasing in Bexar County / San Antonio

Oct 13, 2020 – 11:22 AM EDT
New!

Press here to react

React
Comparte

On Monday, October 12th, Mayor Ron Nirenberg addressed the city with an update of COVID-19 report. The coronavirus positivity rate has increased by 1 percent since last week and officials are worried.

On a better note, there has been no new deaths related to COVID-19 to report but there were 46 new cases.

On Sunday, October 10th, there were zero deaths and 90 new cases but 27 deaths were added due to backlogged investigations.

React
Comparte
Advertisement
Default

Default