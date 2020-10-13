COVID-19 positivity rate increasing in Bexar County / San Antonio
By: Univision,Oct 13, 2020 – 11:22 AM EDT
On Monday, October 12th, Mayor Ron Nirenberg addressed the city with an update of COVID-19 report. The coronavirus positivity rate has increased by 1 percent since last week and officials are worried.
On a better note, there has been no new deaths related to COVID-19 to report but there were 46 new cases.
On Sunday, October 10th, there were zero deaths and 90 new cases but 27 deaths were added due to backlogged investigations.
