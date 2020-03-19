County judge to crackdown on price gougers

Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff just enacted against price gouging. Now Bexar County Deputies along with the San Antonio Police Department can officially act upon those who increase prices on items such as groceries, beverages, sundries, ice, restaurant pricing, medication and medical equipment during an active crisis.

For those caught price gouging will be fine in the amount of $1,000 or spend 180 behind bars in jail. said Judge Wolff.

Wolff also asked for public gatherings to 10 people or less and suspend evictions or any foreclosures for the next 30 days.

The County Judge also asked residents to work from home if they can and also to avoid county facilities.