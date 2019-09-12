Counterfeit Spurs championship rings seized in Los Angeles

On Wednesday, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection had seized twenty-eight counterfiet NBA championship rings at the Los Angeles International Airport.

Authorities state the rings were located inside a wooden box that was shipped from China to a destination in Arizona.

U.S. CBP said that the intent were to sell the phony knock offs as a collection to someone willing to purchase or fall for the fake jewelry.

Inspectors said that the counterfieter was in violation of United States trademark for the NBA and teams such as the San Antonio Spurs, Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors.