Corona virus evacuees get treatment from State

Chris Van Deusen, a spokesperson for the Texas Department of State Health Services said that several evacuees have beed transported from Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland to the Texas Center for Infectious Disease for treatment on Tuesday and Wednesday. The amount of paitients has not been disclosed.

The hospital normally treats patients with tuberculosis but the state has 22 beds reserved for patients who may have the corona virus and patients showing mild symptoms.

Patients who need elevated medical care would be transferred to an acute care hospital in the area, said Van Deusen.

Last week, 91 evacuees were flown from Wuhan, China to Lackland and one patient was transported to the Texsan Methodist Hospital for treatment.

On February 18, Judge Nelson Wolff had sent a lettter to Congressman Chip Roy requesting that people get treatment at JBSA-Lackland instead of local hospitals.

JBSA-Lackland was chosen as one of four sites in the United States to send people who are showing symptoms or need to be quarantined for the corona virus.